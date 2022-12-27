Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year.
This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Still, one of the year's biggest hitmakers found his way to No. 5. A former American Idol winner lands at No. 9. A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee hits No. 7.
You'll find these 10 artists all over Taste of Country's list of the Top Country Songs of 2022, and the Best Country Albums of 2022. The No. 1 artist on this list began the year fresh off a No. 1 hit, but managed to score one more, plus significant industry acclaim in the way of ACM and CMA Awards. A high-profile television show put this artist above the rest. Scroll down to see if you agree with our list of 10 Country Singers Who Won 2022.