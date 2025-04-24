For Craig Campbell, ‘Missing You’ Lyrics Were Worth the Wait

The lyrics to Craig Campbell's new song "Missing You" find a guy longing for a lover who left him. That's how the singer felt about this song, too.

"I recorded this song 10 years ago," he tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.

"Missing You" is Craig Campbell's first radio single in four years.

He's now an independent artist after releasing music with Bigger Picture Music Group and Broken Bow Records.

He talked about this song and his appearance on American Idol during a recent episode of the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand podcast.

At the time, he was signed to one of the Broken Bow Records imprints. Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean and Dave Barnes wrote the lyrics, and he recalls Jeremy Stover producing a version he was really happy with.

"A couple of things jumped out at me," Campbell says. "The melody was sick and I just loved it. And then the message — it's just one of those songs that everybody who's ever broken up with somebody can relate to."

For whatever reason, the song was never released, but it was one Campbell selected to re-record. After the full terms of his deal with BBR expired, he dropped the song and a music video for it in February.

Sonically, he says, the two versions are very similar, although he lowered the song a half step to bring it more to the middle of his vocal range.

Craig Campbell, "Missing You" Lyrics:

You never mind the every night 2 AM phone call / Driving by hopin' I'd catch you in the front yard / Said goodbye but I'm actin' like I still got something to lose / It's just me missing you / Now and then when I see your friends, pretend I'm doing alright / Like I don't stare a hole in the ceiling all night / Prayin' like somebody might have a miracle I could use / It's just me missing you.

Chorus:

I know I told you I could take it or leave it / When it came to forever, baby / What was I thinkin' / I'm a fool / When the truth is it's just me missing you.

I didn't mean to make a scene / Or make you mad damn near everyday / Nobody told me there was vodka in the lemonade / Or you were gonna be there 'cause, baby, this is all new / It's just me missing you / You gotta let me make it up to you, apologize / While I'm at it, let me tell you what's been on my mind / I know it's a little late, I've made a big mistake / I've made a big mistake.

Chorus Two:

I know I told you I could take it or leave it / When it came to forever, baby / What was I thinkin' / I'm a fool / When the truth is it's just me missing you / I take it back I didn't mean it that way / I thought I knew what I wanted / 'Till I woke up and you're gone / And I'm a fool / When the truth is it's just me missing you / Missing you.

Repeat Chorus Two

Missing you / This is me missing you / Missing you / This is me missing you / Missing you / This is me missing you / It's just me missing you.