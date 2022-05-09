Craig Morgan is going on tour this fall. The singer is teaming with Operation Finally Home — an organization that provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications for veterans and other military families — to launch the run.

An Army veteran himself, Morgan has been a brand ambassador for the cause since 2017.

Called Operation Finally Home Welcomes the "God, Family, Country Tour" With Craig Morgan, the string of dates begins October 19 with a stop in Green Bay, Wisc. It'll take Morgan through theaters and auditoriums, wrapping with a very special Veteran's Day performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

For the singer — who borrows his new tour's name from his most recent album, as well as his forthcoming book — it's a landmark career moment.

"I feel like this tour has been a lifetime in the making," he says in a statement.

"Musically and personally, God, family and country are the most important things to me and I'm excited to share this in my upcoming memoir and in my tour," Morgan continues, adding that he and his band will "play some fan favorite songs, some album cuts and some new songs you've not even heard yet."

Ray Fulcher will join the tour as an opening act. Tickets to the majority of the dates go on sale this Friday (May 13), and all shows will comply with local COVID-19 protocol.

Craig Morgan's 2022 God, Family, Country Tour Dates:

Oct. 19 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theatre

Oct. 20 -- Mason City, Iowa @ North Iowa Community Auditorium**

Oct. 21 -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Oct. 22 -- Des Plaines, Ill. @ The Des Plaines Theater

Oct. 27 -- Orange Park, Fla. @ Thrasher-Horne Center

Oct. 28 -- Irmo, S.C. @ Harbison Theater**

Oc. 29 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Cameo Theatre

Nov. 3 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 4 -- Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson Community College**

Nov. 5 -- Tiffin, Ohio @ Ritz Theater**

Nov. 11 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

** Tickets go on sale at a later date

