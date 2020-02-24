Craig Morgan Launching Another Reality TV Show, ‘Craig’s World’

Craig Morgan has become a staple on TV in recent years, having starred in two reality TV shows. Now the country music singer is gearing up to launch his third television series with his latest venture, Craig's World.

The new series will consist of 10 episodes, per Rolling Stone, and will air on the new country music television network, Circle. The series will focus on the "Redneck Yacht Club" singer as he balances his career along with being a father and a husband.

Craig's World follows Morgan's previous television ventures, Craig Morgan All Access Outdoors — an outdoors show that focused on hunting and adventure — and Morgan Family Strong, which captured the family as they grieved for the loss of Morgan's son, Jerry, after he tragically died in 2016.

Craig Morgan's Song for Jerry Is a Blessing:

Morgan recently experienced a surge of viral success with his song "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," which is a spiritual ballad that documents his grieving and coping with the loss of his son. Friend Blake Shelton showed support for Morgan and "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," which helped the song top the all-genre iTunes chart in September.

Morgan has also talked about a song called "Whiskey," which is also personal, as it captures what he wanted to and never did after Jerry passed away.

The first episode of of Craig's World is set to premiere on Thursday, March 5, at 8 PM ET on the Circle Network. From there the show will air every Thursday, with the last episode of the season airing on May 7.

Craig Morgan Opens Up About His Son Jerry