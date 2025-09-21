Before Craig Morgan was telling us what he loves about Sunday, he spent more than 17 years in the U.S. Army, and he told us about a time he had to eat monkey brains for the good of our country.

Morgan stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and I asked what was the weirdest thing he has ever eaten.

He replied so fast I was barely done asking the question: "Monkey brains. I ate monkey brains on the border of Costa Rica and Panama one time."

Why?

Morgan explains, "We were pushing rebels South down through there, and we came up on this village, and in order to get the information we had to sit down with them, and that was one of the things that they served."

After a brief pause, and jaws coming back up off the floor, I asked Morgan what it tasted like.

The "Redneck Yacht Club" singer said, "Like a bloody sponge."

Would Morgan ever eat monkey brains again?

He proudly touts, "If they gave me the information needed to take care of bad people, then yeah."

Morgan is still a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, all while he continues to not only tour, but release new music.

His 2025 American Soundtrack EP has six new songs that show off his American patriotism.

Get our free mobile app

In 2023, Morgan re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He was promoted to Warrant Officer 1 in 2024, and also serves as an Associate Bandmaster for the 313th U.S. Army Band.

Is Craig Morgan Married?

Morgan married his wife, Karen, in 1989, and they are still married.

What Was Craig Morgan's Biggest Song?

"That's What I Love About Sunday" is Morgan's only No. 1 song, so that is widely considered his biggest hit to date.

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.