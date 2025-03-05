Craig Morgan just released a new EP, American Soundtrack, and he stopped by Taste of Country Nights to hang with host Evan Paul and chat about it.

But things went a bit off the rails, in a fun way.

When we asked the "That's What I Love About Sunday" singer — who's touring with Blake Shelton right now — who of the two tourmates would win in a bare-knuckle fight, Morgan let the punches fly.

"Oh, no question, I'm gonna win," the star says with extreme confidence. "If he [Shelton] got 3 minutes in, I'd be surprised."

"He's soft, man. He's soft," Morgan adds, foot on the gas of his roast on Shelton.

"He don't work hard anymore. He used to work hard, now he just kinda rides the wagon, ya know?" he jokes.

Shelton has been known to work the land at his Oklahoma farm, so his hands should be pretty calloused, right? Morgan says that's not the case.

"Good creams and lotions," Morgan says, explaining what the "God's Country" singer's hand are like.

This isn't the first time that Morgan has roasted his longtime pal in our studio: Back in 2022, we showed him some song artwork that Shelton had just released , and he had a lot to say about him then, too.

These kind of back-and-forths in country music are highly entertaining and never get too serious. Shelton even gets to fire the shots sometimes — like he tends to do against Luke Bryan.

Craig Morgan is part of Blake Shelton's headlining 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour, which runs through the end of the month.

