Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so.

During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.

attachment-No Body Art Work Warner Music Nashville loading...

"That's not the new artwork," Morgan says, blurting out a big laugh. "Oh, that's good. Oh my gosh. I don't know what he's thinking. That's gotta be a wig."

Some have guessed it's an older photo of Shelton, but the 46-year-old's face on the new single cover shows a few lines of time.

"He really shouldn't be that proud," Morgan adds. "He should not be that confident. He is, in my opinion, Blake is one of the better singers in our format — I don't think Blake gets enough credit for his singing ability because of his ignorant humor sometimes overpowers his singing. But he should never be that confident."

Shelton and Morgan's teasing friendship goes back nearly two decades. The "Almost Home" hitmaker is the one who told Shelton his deer tracks tattoo looks like ladybugs, leading to Shelton adding two parallel lines around it.

They've remained close through times good and bad. In November 2019, Morgan told Taste of Country about Shelton's sweet gesture after his son Jerry died.

"How You Make a Man" is part of Morgan's upcoming deluxe version of the God, Family, Country album, due on Nov. 11. His memoir of the same name is due Sept. 27.

