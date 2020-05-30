Craig Morgan spent his Memorial Day serenading the Today show audience with a powerful cover of Gavin DeGraw's "Soldier."

Morgan virtually joined Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a stripped-down performance of the song that DeGraw wrote and recorded for his 2011 album, Sweeter. Though DeGraw's version is an enduring love ballad, Morgan interprets it as a tribute to the brave women and men in battle, ranging from soldiers in war to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Soldier" is especially personal to the country star, as he spent 17 years serving in the military.

"This song truly talks about the personality and the character of those people who share that gene —- the soldiers, the doctors, the law enforcement officers, the first responders, nurses," Morgan describes. "I am and have been one of those people for most of my life."

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar player, Morgan delivers a passionate performance of the song as photos and clips of him visiting with members of the military flash across the screen.

"I know you don't believe it / But I said it and I still mean it / When you heard what I told you / When you get worried I'll be your soldier," he sings with conviction, an American flag draped along the wall next to him.

Morgan's cover of "Soldier" appears on his new album, God, Family, Country, released on May 22. The album also features his heartfelt single, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," inspired by the tragic loss of his son Jerry in a tubing accident in 2016.

