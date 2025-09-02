Crunch bars just pulled a flavor out of the vault, and nostalgia will hit you like a biscuit flying at your head.

Crunch White is back after a 20-year hiatus.

The sweet taste of white chocolate takes place of the milk chocolate that fans are used to from the crispy rice treat.

Nobody really knows what happened in 2005 that led to the removal of Crunch White from shelves, but for whatever reason, it has taken Ferrero Candy 20 years of hearing fans' demands to finally answer the call.

Let's run through the possible scenario of you finding one in the wild at your local grocery store. After purchase, you tear into the packaging to find the comfort of those little squares that are already perforated, so you can break off just a little bit at a time if you'd like.

Get our free mobile app

Then, you see that creamy white chocolate surrounding the crispy rice, and you recall buying a bar at the concession stand to eat while your brother played baseball at the field.

Maybe you eat the whole dang thing in one chomp this time, because you read the nutrition label on the back and realized that the Crunch White somehow has less sugar than the classic Crunch bar.

Don't think that it is just a coincidence that the Crunch White is back this close to Halloween — Ferrero Candy knows what they're doing.

Fans have yet to spot them on shelves, but are foaming at the mouth on Reddit about the return:

"Please bring this back. I would kill for this s--t."

"Literally like one of the best candy bars in the world."

The Crunch White is expected to drop any day now, so keep an eye out.

How Many Crunch Bars Are Sold in America Each Year?

That figure is unknown, as the Ferrero Candy company — who makes the bar — keeps that information quiet. But according to Food Republic, one of their close competitors, Snickers, sells roughly 400 million bars per year.

When Was the Original Nestle Crunch Bar Invented?

There isn't a crazy story of an accidental invention or anything: The Nestle bar was created at the Nestle factory in New York back in 1938.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood