Crystal Gayle has welcomed a new grandson, and she turned to social media on Friday (Aug. 21) to post the first photos of the adorable baby boy.

The 69-year-old country legend posted a series of photographs on Instagram, writing, "This is the reason I have not been on lately. I have been having fun with my new grandson, Björn Alexander Gatzimos."

Gayle's post doesn't clarify Björn's date of birth or the details of his arrival, but, she writes, "He is beautiful and everyone is doing great."

The singer added the hashtags #newborn, #yaya, #baby and #babyboy to the sweet post. Swipe through below to see pictures of her grandson with what appear to be various family members.

Gayle has been married to her husband, Bill Gatzimos, since 1971. They have two children; their daughter, Catherine, was born in 1983, and a son, Christos, followed in 1986.

In an interview with Grand magazine in 2011, Gayle said that her son and his wife, Whitney, "gave us our grandson, Elijah," adding that she was finding it harder to leave home to play shows as a result.

"There’s a pull when I go on the road when I’m not around him, and I want to be," she explained. "He’s just a bright spot that you want to see all the time. He loves life.”

A baby registry online indicates that Chris Gatzimos and Whitney Marvel were expecting a baby on Aug. 29, 2020.

Gayle was one of country music's first crossover stars, placing a long string of hits that includes "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," "Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For," "It's Like We Never Said Goodbye," "If You Ever Change Your Mind," "Our Love Is on the Faultline" and more. Her older sister is Loretta Lynn, and her son is a producer whose credits include Gayle, Frankie Moreno, the Bellamy Brothers, Sonny Wright and more.