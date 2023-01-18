Dailey & Vincent put their own spin on a classic Vince Gill song as part of their debut country album, and the special video they filmed for the track at the Grand Ole Opry will give you chills.

The Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo recorded Gill's "Colder Than Winter" for their Let's Sing Some Country! album, which dropped via BMG in September of 2022. The song — which Gill originally wrote and recorded for his own full-length debut solo album, 1985's The Things That Matter — is a perfect match for their understated arrangement and instrumental performances, which serve as a gentle bed track for a soaring vocal performance from Jamie Dailey that few singers in country music could equal.

Gill also contributed a signature guitar solo to the track, and Dailey & Vincent filmed a performance video for the song at the Opry that is premiering exclusively via Taste of Country.

"When Vince Gill played me 'Colder Than Winter,' I had chill bumps," Dailey tells us. "I knew immediately I wanted to record the song. Brilliant writing from Vince Gill, and we were honored to have him be part of the track."

“The Opry has always felt like home for us, and we’re fortunate to be members and a part of the Opry family, so shooting videos for our latest project at the Opry felt right and made sense," Darrin Vincent adds. "Our video for ‘Colder Than Winter’ was shot right on the Opry stage.”

Watch Dailey & Vincent's video for "Colder Than Winter" below:

The new clip is the first of a series of videos titled Let's Sing Some Country! At the Opry With Dailey & Vincent, which they are rolling out one at a time to support the release of the new album. Look for five videos total in the weeks to come.

Let's Sing Some Country! is currently available via a wide array of digital music providers. For more information about Dailey & Vincent, visit their official website, or keep up with them via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

