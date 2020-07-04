Dallas star Larry Hagman lived even larger offscreen than he did in his iconic role as J.R. Ewing. Pictures of the television icon's real-life mansion in California reveal a stunningly lavish residence far more opulent than even the Southfork ranch that was the setting for the legendary nighttime soap opera.

Hagman was the highest-paid actor on television at the height of his run starring on Dallas, which ran from 1978-1991 on CBS. He dominated the screen with his portrayal of the ruthless, scheming and manipulative J.R. Ewing, a wealthy Texas oilman who stops at nothing to get what he wants, either in his business or personal lives.

The former I Dream of Jeannie star made the most of the once-in-a-lifetime role, taking on Ewing's larger-than-life persona as his own by adopting his deep southern accent, dressing as the character and adopting may of his attitudes in public essentially for the rest of his life. He clearly enjoyed the fruits of his success, building an elaborate estate for himself and his wife, Maj, in Ojai, Calif., that is hard to believe even to this day.

Built in 1991, Hagman's 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 20,000-square-foot stone-and-stucco mansion spares no expense when it comes to high-class living, but the property is also ecologically-minded. Nicknamed "Heaven," the resort-like estate features solar power and on-site wells, as well as a fruit and avocado orchard, pools and expansive mountain and valley views.

The nearly 43-acre lot is beautifully landscaped and very private, and a helicopter pad lends itself to easy travel in and out of the remote location. The estate is sited to offer perfect sunrise and sunset view, with oversized outdoor living spaces to take full advantage, including an al fresco dining area.

The interior rooms are arranged as three separate wings designed as towers, each of which features multiple bedrooms and sitting areas. Those wings surround a central courtyard with a pool. The extraordinary estate also features a breakfast room, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen, as well as an art studio, exercise room, family room, game room, ground floor bedroom, den/library/study, music room and office.

Multiple fireplaces, wide doorways and halls, cathedral ceilings and oversized windows throughout complete the opulent feel of the estate, which Hagman put on the market for $11 million, according to Zillow. He later reduced the asking price to $8.45 million, and the estate finally sold for $5 million in March of 2013, just months after Hagman died of cancer in November of 2012.

Scroll through the pictures below to see Larry Hagman's spectacular California estate.