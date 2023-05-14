Dalton Dover is marking Mother's Day with a special gift to his mom in the form of song. The Voice alum released a tune called "I Wouldn't Be Here" on May 5, and while he may have written it from personal experience, the song will surely impact anyone who wants to show a little extra love to their mom.

Dover co-wrote the song with Dan Isbell and Russell Sutton, and it serves as a thank you letter to all the sacrifices his mom made for their family while he was growing up. In the first verse, Dover recounts instances when his mother supported him at sporting events and plays, and he recalls her being one of the first fans of his music. In the chorus, he fast-forwards to the present and thoughtfully proclaims that his mother is the sole reason he became the person he is.

"Every time I hit rock bottom you picked me right back up / When I felt like I was nothin' you said, "Son you're more than enough” / And I'm the man I am today 'cause you cared / And I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there," he sings in the chorus.

Dover played the song to his mom prior to release, and he shared the moment she first heard the tune in a TikTok video. In the clip, Dover and his mom sit in the car while the song plays, and the two embrace in a hug as the sweet chorus plays over the car speakers.

In an Instagram post announcing the song, Dover writes, "I wanted to write a song for my momma, she’s always been a soldier in our lives .. from my biggest fan to my biggest inspiration, I couldn’t be more grateful for the women god chose to be my momma. I think I can speak for my brother & sister as well, we’re so thankful for you. Happy Mother’s Day everyday I love you."

Dover's current single at country radio is called "Giving Up on That."

