Dan + Shay are clearing up some key details about their upcoming stint as The Voice coaches -- specifically, they're explaining their seating arrangements.

The country duo will be the show's first-ever coaching duo, joining the roster in Season 25 alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and fellow country coach Reba McEntire. Of course, a very important part of the coaching process is sitting in the iconic big red chair during the Blind auditions. That chair comes complete with a button for the coach to press when they want to turn their chair around and invite a contestant to join their team.

But The Voice had to make some special arrangements for Dan + Shay, building them a custom coaches chair with two seats -- and fans had some burning questions about the logistics of the seating set up.

The duo hopped on The Voice's Instagram to clear things up, responding to one fan who asked on social media if they would be sharing a chair.

"Listen, people have been asking, 'Is it two chairs? Is it one?'" the duo's Shay Mooney replied. "It's two chairs....but one button."

"The double chair!!" Dan Smyers added.

Taking a look at the mock-up of the double chair, it looks like it might be most accurate to describe it as a kind of loveseat: The two chairs are connected, with one platform -- where the button sits -- between them.

That one button means that they're won't be any room for the band mates to disagree. During Blind Auditions, they'll have the extra step of having to work it out amongst themselves whether or not they're turning for a given Blind Audition -- before the performer is finished with their song.

Dan + Shay's role on The Voice starts on Season 25, which will air in 2024. It'll mark a new direction for the show, and not only because it'll have its first-ever coaching duo that season: It'll also mark a season that's more country than ever, with a total of three coaches hailing from the genre. McEntire will also be returning for that lineup, after making her debut as a Voice coach in Season 24, which airs this fall.

She's replacing longstanding country coach Blake Shelton, who retired earlier this year after being a coach on the show for every single season since The Voice's inception.