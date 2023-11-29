Darius Rucker Stunned to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: ‘Is This Real?!’

Darius Rucker is a star! The country singer is the next celebrity to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and he's stunned to hear the news.

"IS THIS REAL?!?!" Rucker writes on social media, reacting to the news. "Honored to receive the 2,766th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!!"

What makes the moment even more special is where his star will be placed. According to Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, Rucker will be enshrined just a few feet away from one of his idols.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker,” Martinez shares in a statement. “I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride’s star is a few feet away from his star.”

The "Beers and Sunshine" singer was first introduced to Pride's music as a young child. After seeing him on an episode of Hee Haw, Rucker was instantly drawn to the fact that this was a country singer that looked like him.

Rucker began his music career a the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish. After a successful run, he opted to cross over into country music as a solo artist in 2008. Since then, he's released four No. 1 albums and produced 10 chart-topping singles. He was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.

Rucker's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 11:30AM PT. Fans can stream the event live online at WalkOfFame.com. Guest speakers have yet to be announced.