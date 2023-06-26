Darryl Worley Dropping ‘Have We Forgotten’ Based On Modern Divides

In 2003 Darryl Worley asked, "Have You Forgotten?" This week he's wondering,"Have We Forgotten?"

The new song coming Friday (June 30) is not quite a re-make of his meteoric hit. In fact, it's similar to what Kimberly Perry did with "If I Die Young." She changed the perspective of her hit with the Band Perry to offer Part 2. Worley's "Have We Forgotten" is kind of a Part 2, too.

You'll understand when you hear the full song, but a preview offered to Taste of Country finds Worley singing of unity. Wynn Varble helped write "Have We Forgotten." Worley says the two men asked some hard questions ...

"... And this song was the result! It’s born out of our own self introspection and our heart felt love of this nation! At the end of the day we are all Americans!"

"Have You Forgotten?" was officially released to country radio 18 months after the September 11 terrorist attacks and it's pro-American theme seem to unify a portion of the population. It hit No. 1 on airplay charts in just five weeks and remained there for seven weeks.

Critics would say Worley's song was pro-war but he denied that was the case. Talking to Taste of Country in 2015 he admitted that the lyric was inspired by anger.

“I still catch myself breaking out in a sweat when I sing that song,” the 50-year-old says. “I was so angered. I was just so angered by the coward of the attacks.”

The 58-year-old would notch four more Top 20 hits across the next decade, including the No. 1 hit "Awful Beautiful Life." He's remained active with touring dates and the occasional new song release.