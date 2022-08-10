David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio.

The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic love song "Sunset Carousel," which serves as one of his most upbeat and danceable singles to date. The Missouri native recently told Taste of Country that he has more new music in the pipeline, which will also show off a more energized and joyful sound.

Concertgoers are likely to hear a sneak preview of some of Nail's upcoming tracks, along with early hits including "Let it Rain" and "Whatever She's Got," as well as cuts from his 2021 independently-released EP, Bootheel 2021.

Burgeoning country artist Tyler Braden will join Nail as support for select dates of the tour, which is currently set to wrap up on Nov. 12 in Cedar Park, Texas. Fans can snag their tickets for all 14 newly-announced shows now via Nail's official website. Additional concert dates are also expected to be added in the coming weeks.

David Nail's 2022 Story to Tell Tour Dates:

Sept. 16 - Denver, Colo. - Grizzly Rose

Oct. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theatre ^

Oct. 7 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - House of Blues ^

Oct. 8 - Charleston, S.C. - The Riviera ^

Oct. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone ^

Oct. 13 - Bloomington, Ind. - The Bluebird ^

Oct. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse ^

Oct. 15 - Rootstown, Ohio - Dusty Armadillo ^

Oct. 16 - Jeffersonville, Ind. - The Jefferson ^

Oct. 29 - Jackson, Tenn. - Hub City Brewing Co. ^

Nov. 4 - Iowa City, Iowa - First Avenue Club

Nov. 5 - Brighton, Mich. - Brighton Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 - New Braunfels, Texas - Texas Ski Ranch ^

Nov. 12 - Cedar Park, Texas - The Haute Spot ^

^ with Tyler Braden