Shocker! America’s No. 1 Fast Food Chain Looking to Sell Off All Locations

Here is news that comes as a shock: America's number one fast food chain, Del Taco, is looking to possibly off-load all of their locations and divest the entire business.

According to Chain Store Age, the owner of the Del Taco brand, Jack in the Box, has implemented a new business plan, called, "Jack on Track," where amongst many other things it is looking to sell off the whole Del Taco brand.

That includes over 600 locations across America.

How serious is Jack in the Box about selling off Del Taco?

Per Chain Store Age, the company has engaged Bank of America Securities to assist in the process of exploring strategic alternatives for the Del Taco brand, including a possible divestiture of the business.

This all comes as Jack in the Box has a new CEO, Lance Tucker, who started in March and is coming in and making big changes right off the bat.

By establishing the "Jack on Track" plan, they plan on coming out of the debt that they have been incurring over the years, by closing hundreds of under-performing Jack in the Box locations in addition to selling off Del Taco.

Of course Tucker made an official announcement with a lot of corporate hype.

He outlined three main goals in the announcement, all focusing on hopes of "accelerat[ing] cash flow," "closing under-performing restaurants" and "an overall return to simplicity or the Jack in the Box business model and investor story."

If another company does indeed takeover Del Taco, there is no guarantee that everything would stay the same as it currently is. So for fans of the number one fast-food restaurant chain in America -- many of whom, of course, have their menu favorites -- that is unsettling.

