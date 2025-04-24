Denny’s, America’s Diner, Just Made Big Changes to Their Menu
Most Americans have had at least one meal at a Denny's at some point in their lives, but if you go to one now, you won't even recognize the menu and food offerings.
Instagram foodie Speculite has released the entire new spring 2025 Denny's menu, and it is unhinged, especially when compared to the traditional offerings from the Denny's we know and love.
There are three new dishes that combine that sweet and salty flavor that's so popular.
First, the Salted Caramel Banana Pancakes — these bad boys look like they will need to be served on two plates, incase the first one cracks under the weight.
Denny's is now offering salted caramel waffles, which, no offense to any grandmothers, look way better than anything your grandmother could have whipped up. See also: Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast.
Not to be overlooked are the the Maple Stuffed Donut holes and the Oreo Brownie Sundae. There are also some unique drink offerings: The Slammin' Sprite Strawberry, Slammin' Dr. Pepper, & Slammin' Coca-Cola.
Although Denny's has gone through some restructuring and closing of underperforming locations, let us not forget that Denny's still has 1,499 locations across 49 states, and you can order whatever you want off of their menu 24 hours a day.
If you find a Denny's location rural enough, you might even still find one that has smoking and non-smoking sections, maybe even a cigarette machine to boot.
