Denny’s, America’s Diner, Just Made Big Changes to Their Menu

Most Americans have had at least one meal at a Denny's at some point in their lives, but if you go to one now, you won't even recognize the menu and food offerings.

Instagram foodie Speculite has released the entire new spring 2025 Denny's menu, and it is unhinged, especially when compared to the traditional offerings from the Denny's we know and love.

There are three new dishes that combine that sweet and salty flavor that's so popular.

First, the Salted Caramel Banana Pancakes — these bad boys look like they will need to be served on two plates, incase the first one cracks under the weight.

Denny's is now offering salted caramel waffles, which, no offense to any grandmothers, look way better than anything your grandmother could have whipped up. See also: Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast.

Get our free mobile app

Not to be overlooked are the the Maple Stuffed Donut holes and the Oreo Brownie Sundae. There are also some unique drink offerings: The Slammin' Sprite Strawberry, Slammin' Dr. Pepper, & Slammin' Coca-Cola.

Although Denny's has gone through some restructuring and closing of underperforming locations, let us not forget that Denny's still has 1,499 locations across 49 states, and you can order whatever you want off of their menu 24 hours a day.

If you find a Denny's location rural enough, you might even still find one that has smoking and non-smoking sections, maybe even a cigarette machine to boot.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess