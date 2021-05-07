Dierks Bentley has much bigger touring plans in store for 2021 than a handful of dive bar dates in May. The 2021 Beers on Me Tour will begin on Aug. 13 and take the "Gone" singer through early fall.

Parker McCollum and Riley Green will join Bentley on tour, with Mitchell Tenpenny filling in a few times during a 22-show run that wraps in Rogers, Ark., on Oct. 22. The Beers on Me Tour was named after a song called "Beers on Me" that he wrote in late 2020 or early 2021. The singer describes it as a simple recipe for summer.

Previously, Bentley announced a five-date High Times and Hangovers Tour, starting May 11 in South Carolina and ending on May 15 in Knoxville, Tenn. There are plenty of additional festival dates on his official touring calendar, beginning with the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June. As of now, his own Seven Peaks Festival has not been announced to return in 2021. After two years, the fest was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic.

A full list of Bentley's 2021 Beers on Me Tour dates is below. To introduce the tour, the "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" singer and "Pretty Heart" singer joined him for a cover of Jerry Reed's "East Bound and Down." Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public May 14.

Dierks Bentley’s 2021 Beers on Me Tour Dates:

Aug. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug. 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s ***

Aug. 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 28 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

Oct. 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Oct. 9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Oct. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center **

Oct. 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake **

Oct. 21 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Oct. 22 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchell Tenpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only

See All Tours Planned for 2021-22: