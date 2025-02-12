Dierks Bentley says he'd need to be able to take one or two things with him if he were to compete on Survivor.

He'd need his earplugs, and he'd need his eye mask. Oh, and he'd also want to take his Chilipad cooling mattress, and he'd have to bring his sound machine, plus his three Tempur-Pedic pillows ...

If that weren't enough, Bentley jokes that he would have to "weave or thread some Trazodone into my socks."

That's the long answer to the rumors of the "Drunk on a Plane" singer competing on the next season of Survivor.

The short answer is that he might be open to it in the future, but not right now.

Bentley was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul nudged him to expand on how the Survivor opportunity came to fruition— that part's real — and whether the country star is even interested.

"I posted something online ... I actually tried to support a friend of mine here in town, saying she would be a great contestant on Survivor," Bentley explains. "But it kind of came back toward me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is a possibility.'"

If you believe he's being forthcoming (he likely wouldn't be able to confirm or deny), he insists: "For now, I'm just gonna be a fan."

It was actually the "Gold" hitmaker's teen daughter who nixed the idea of Dad appearing on a show that forces you to, well, survive without modern life's conveniences.

"My 14-year-old knows that I'm a beast when I don't get enough sleep. I'm a pretty bad sleeper as it is," Bentley says.

"My daughter was like, 'Dad, you're a beast when you don't sleep, and you would probably get canceled. You would probably say something absolutely crazy and you'd probably get canceled.'"

Bentley jokes that he'll need to sell some more records first so he has a fallback if he's going to chance getting canceled on Survivor.

