Dierks Bentley Says He and Wife Cassidy Don’t Sleep in the Same Room

Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, are no longer sleeping in the same bed. They're not even sleeping in the same room!

But before you jump to conclusions, the decision comes from a place of love for one another, rather than the result of marital problems.

During a chat on Bobbycast, the country singer admits that both he and his wife are terrible sleepers. Bentley says he is one of those people who needs everything to be just right in order to log some quality Zs.

"Before sleeping, we get in bed together, right," he explains.

"I'm just .... even thinking about where the position — I have three pillows, I have to be positioned exactly the correct way. I'm just thinking about the process of getting to fall asleep and all of a sudden she will jerk. I'm like, you got to be kidding me. You're already out?"

"She's already asleep, like that!" he adds in disbelief.

Dierks Bentley and Wife Cassidy Sleep Apart

After many failed nights, Bentley started strategizing about how to fix the problem. It started with making a change to the couple's bed, something he had been contemplating for years.

"So, years ago I decided to separate church and state, and I got rid of our bed," he recounts.

"I got two platform beds and two box springs and two mattresses. I have my own duvet, she has her own duvet."

And no, their separate beds do not touch one another.

"There's a clear line — you can see the floor between her bed and mine," Bentley says. "So, it's like independent suspension. Why would you have a truck with Lee springs when you can have, you know, independent suspension?"

"So she can move around all she wants. And if you feel like you need the extra sleep, you can kind of push her bed a little further over," he explains.

But Now, Dierks Bentley's Wife Is Sleeping on the Couch

While that might have helped the couple's sleep problems, it sounds like Cassidy still had issues with Bentley's restlessness.

"But here lately, she's like — because I'm just such an animal — it's terrible," he continues. "She's sleeping on the couch now. She's like, there's an extra room we have and she just goes sleeping in there."

This sleeping arrangement isn't sustainable for the couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years.

"Even last night, we're like, 'We've got to get this back on track.' When I get off the road, we've got to get back to the same room," Bentley admits.

"So I'm gonna try to move her back in this year. It's a big plan," he adds.