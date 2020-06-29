Country traditionalist Dillon Carmichael approaches any Keith Whitley song with respect and reverence, especially the late crooner's most famous ballad. Listen as he teams with Logan Murrell for a version of "When You Say Nothing At All."

The cover song is a product of quarantine and good contacts. The young Kentucky native tapped Whitley's producer to help guide this new arrangement. Garth Fundis lays a track down that's comparable to the one the "Don't Close Your Eyes" singer sang atop of in 1988, although by making the song a guy/girl duet Carmichael makes it unique. Her sweet, wispy tones mix well with his commanding baritone.

"If you’ve heard a Keith Whitley song one time, you love it," the "I Do for You" singer told Taste of Country in 2019 after recording a version of "Don't Close Your Eyes" at the Taste of Country studio. "If you’ve heard it 100,000 times, you still love it. It never gets old."

Carmichael often includes Keith Whitley songs in his live sets, but it's been some time since he performed regularly. The nephew of Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery does have shows on the calendar for July, however. In fact, he just played a drive-in show in Louisville earlier this month. "Dancing Away With My Heart" is the country singer's most well-known song, but his new single "Country Boy Lovin'," showcases his live energy a little bit better.