Remember When Kenny Chesney Covered a Keith Whitley Song?

Kenny Chesney said it best during his song "Don't Blink:" "Don't blink / Life goes faster than you think / So don't blink."

This holds steadfast when it comes to Chesney's career.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Chesney's debut album, In My Wildest Dreams, which was released in April of 1994. That project featured "The Tin Man" as a radio hit, but it also had a song that was written and recorded by Keith Whitley, "I Want My Rib Back."

Compare the two versions here and then listen to the modern hitmaker reflect on 30 years during his Taste of Country Nights, On Demand interview:

Chesney's version has slightly more pop and production than Whitley's version, and Chesney for sure was able to make his version somewhat unique from Whitley's.

I had the chance to sit down for an in-depth interview with Chesney on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, and even he didn't realize that 2024 marks the 30th year of his debut album.

I asked the "Take Her Home" singer if he was doing anything special for the 30th anniversary of In My Wildest Dreams, and he was kind of not prepared to unpack that yet.

"Well, I, I don't know yet," he said, laughing at the same time. "It's crazy to think about, isn't it?"

Chesney added, "Hopefully I'll be writing a song somewhere to celebrate it, ya know?"

The superstar also tole me that he expects to drop an album in 2024, he's just not certain about the exact timeframe.

