The Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines says she hasn't been on a date in nearly three years, so during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host tried to figure out her "type."

The episode airs on Monday (March 16) and also includes a more serious segment where the women talk about being "canceled" back in 2003 and needing a break after fallout from the Maines' remarks about then-President Bush subsided. They also sing their new song "Gaslighter."

Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer sit alongside Maines as she plays "Who Would You Rather?" It's a PG show, so we'll assume Ellen meant which Hollywood star or musician would you rather date. It starts with Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles — Maines picks the older Gyllenhaal. In fact ,the actor does quite well, steamrolling the competition until he comes up alongside Brad Pitt.

Drake, John Mayer and Leonardo DiCaprio are a few more of the 45-year-old's choices. Bradley Cooper gives her pause, and Lenny Kravitz elicits quite a memory between the two, although Kravitz wasn't an active participant. Watch the whole segment below.

"All through high school and college, I absolutely, 100 percent believed I was going to marry Lenny Kravitz," Maines shares. "Not even a joke. People are like 'Haha, that's funny' and I was like, 'No, it's happening.'"

At the end of their appearance, Ellen and the women talk a little about the 2003 controversy, with Maines saying the group definitely felt like the first one to be canceled in a cancel culture on social media.

“I think what I said back then would not even be a thing today, because it was really mild compared to what people say today," she shared, with McGuire and Strayer nodding in agreement.

In 2006 they released Taking the Long Way, an album that touches on the heated debate and black-listing. Gaslighter, available on May 1, is their first album since then.

