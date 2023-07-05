Dolly Parton Worries About Becoming an AI Hologram After Her Death

AI technology has made it possible for fans to see their favorite artists perform even after their deaths, with holograms of stars like Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson already being created.

With the technology still on the rise, AI hologram performances only stand to get more popular — but Dolly Parton says she'd prefer not to partake.

"I think I've left a great body of work behind," Parton explained at a recent press conference, according to The Independent. "I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don't want to leave my soul here on this earth."

That being said, the singer assures fans that there are plenty of ways that fans will feel connected to her after her death. Parton has previously explained that she's very intentional about planning her legacy, and is thinking ahead to all the ways in which the country music empire she's built will go on after she dies.

Still, she's stopping just short of allowing her likeness to keep performing after she's gone.

"I think with some of this stuff I'll be grounded here forever," Parton reflects. "I'll be around, we'll find ways to keep me here."

But with new technology on the horizon, Parton couldn't resist cracking a modern variation of a joke she's been making for decades. The singer quipped that "everything" about her — including "any intelligence" — is all artificial, in any case.

Parton was speaking to press ahead of the release of Rockstar, her first-ever rock album. The project is due out on November 17.