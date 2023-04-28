Bebe Rexha has enlisted global country icon Dolly Parton for her brand-new song, “Seasons.”

Rexha, Ido Zmishlany and Sarah Solovay co-wrote the deeply personal song, which finds both singers contemplating life’s ups and downs and how they’re navigating them within.

"I lie awake inside a dream / And I run, run, run away from me / The seasons change right under my feet / I’m still the same, same, same, same old me," Rexha confesses in the tender and pensive chorus as Parton harmonizes.

Parton then flies solo in the second verse as she ruminates on the lost state of her inner child.

“My mirror is a liar / Inside, I'm still a child / Who's tryin' to find her way back home / How come nobody warns us / About what's coming for us / That you will live and die alone," she sings.

Rexha and Parton’s release is also accompanied by a no-frills, monochromatic music video of them delivering their duet together in black outfits, first, before switching to white outfits.

“Seasons” appears on Rexha’s just-released third album, Bebe. This is the second time Rexha has collaborated with a country artist. Her first venture into the genre was with Florida Georgia Line in 2017 for their RIAA-certified Diamond hit, “Meant to Be.”

Parton recently announced that she’s releasing her first-ever rock album, Rock Star, later in 2023. Fans won’t have to wait long for a preview, as Parton will premiere its lead single, “World on Fire,” at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which she’ll co-host with Garth Brooks.

Fans can watch Parton host and perform at the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11 at 8PM ET, exclusively on Prime Video.

