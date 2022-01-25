Dolly Parton Now Has Her Own Cake Mixes

Not long after she announced the reissue of her limited-edition Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream custom flavor, Dolly Parton got to work on another sweet treat. This time, the singer is teaming up with cake mix brand Duncan Hines for a fresh batch of signature flavors.

The Parton-inspired line includes two flavors of cake mix, Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, plus two frosting options: Buttercream and Chocolate Buttercream. The back of the cake mix boxes will feature recipe ideas inspired by Parton's own Southern roots, including a recipe for Banana Puddin' Cake.

"I have always loved to cook, and growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," the icon explains. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

Parton fans can pick up a box or a can of frosting at their local grocery stores starting March 2022. Additionally, a limited-edition number of box kits will be available, retailing at $40 plus tax and shipping. The boxes include both mixes and frostings, plus a pink, Parton-inspired spatula and tea towel to match.

Parton — who recently celebrated her 76th birthday — has kept busy this year with ventures both musical and entrepreneurial. In addition to launching her Jeni's collaboration, she also released her very own perfume, Scent From Above.

In musical news, the country legend released a new song, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," on Jan. 14. It's the first track off of her soundtrack to Run Rose Run, Parton's debut novel, which she co-wrote with James Patterson. The book and its companion album will hit shelves in early March.

