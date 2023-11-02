Dolly Parton Thinks Cancel Culture Is ‘Terrible': ‘We All Make Mistakes’

Dolly Parton isn't a fan of cancel culture.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the singer said she thinks that people deserve forgiveness when they make mistakes, regardless of whether or not they're in the public eye.

"I think that's terrible," Parton says, when asked how she feels about cancel culture — aka the practice of ostracizing or withdrawing support from a public figure on the basis of something unacceptable they've said or done.

"We all make mistakes. We don't all get caught at it. But also, when somebody makes a mistake, it depends on who they are," the singer continues, adding that her opinions on the matter are informed by her faith.

"Now, I happen to believe in God; I'm a faith-based person, so therefore I am able to see it like that," she clarifies. "A lot of people don't. But even still, everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you're proven guilty. Even when you're proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another."

As an example, Parton says that she stands by her decision to feature Kid Rock as a guest vocalist on her Rockstar album, even though she might not always agree with some of his more controversial or combative viewpoints.

For one thing, Rock has disparaged restrictions and regulations surrounding COVID-19 safety protocol; Parton donated $1 million to fund the Moderna vaccine in 2020. Shortly after they recorded "Either Or," their Rockstar duet, Kid spoke out on multiple occasions to criticize Bud Light for its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In one especially combative social media post, Rock shared video of himself opening fire with an assault rifle on a case of Bud Light beer.

"...Somebody was talking to me the other day that said, 'How could you do this [song] with Kid?' I said, 'Hey, just because I love you doesn't mean I don't love Kid Rock. Just because I love Kid Rock doesn't mean I don't love you.'

"I don't condemn or criticize. I just accept and love," Parton summed up.