Dolly Parton Shares Mouth-Watering Photos From Her New Cookbook

Dolly Parton has got something cookin'!

The country veteran announced on social media that she and her sister, Rachel Parton George, are releasing a cookbook titled Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends and Food in September.

"Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook," she writes in the caption. "I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know."

"If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love," she continues. "So take a journey with us, into the kitchen."

Parton included several photos, including a rendering of the book itself. The yellow book features a photo of the Parton sisters standing back-to-back in the kitchen, each holding up a tasty looking trifle. There are also several snaps in her post of various dishes included in the cookbook.

What Can Fans Expect in Good Lookin' Cookin'?

Good Lookin' Cookin' — a nod to Hank Williams' song "Hey, Good Lookin'" — includes 80 recipes. Among them are 12 multi-course meals for all of the big holidays, including Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more. Dolly and Rachel are also sharing their tips and tricks for hosting big family gatherings.

In addition to classic recipes like country ham and biscuits, mac and cheese and strawberry shortcake, the sisters are sharing some of the Parton family favorites. Fans will learn what measurement a "Dolly Dollop" is and what dish Rachel makes for Parton every year for her birthday.

Good Lookin' Cookin' is set for release on Sept. 17 and is available for pre-order now.