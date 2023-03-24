Dolly Parton will unravel the details behind some of her most iconic fashion looks in a new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, releasing Oct. 17.

The book will showcase the singer's "passion for fashion" as she tells the behind-the-scenes stories from her career and dives into some of her most legendary outfits. From her "Coat of Many Colors" to movie costumes to her famous Playboy bunny outfit and more, Parton will take a look back at the items that contributed to her influence in the fashion world.

The book will be filled with photographs of these famous outfits along the way.

"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public," Parton says in a press release. "It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!"

The book is the second in a trilogy that began with her 2020 book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which is a look into the countless songs that helped forge Parton's legendary career. The publication adds to Parton's extensive bibliography, which includes children's books like Coat of Many Colors (1994) and I Am a Rainbow (2009), as well as her 2022 novel Run, Rose, Run and many other works.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for pre-order here. An audiobook version, narrated by Parton, will also be available.