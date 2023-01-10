Dolly Parton Will Be Enshrined as a Funko Pop Figure

Dolly Parton's merchandise and collectibles lineup has no bounds. The singer's signature look will now be enshrined in doll form, thanks to Funko.

The company — known for making square-headed collectible figurines — announced on social media that their latest design will be the "Jolene" singer, in two forms.

"Striking a heartfelt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all. Keep her songs and words close with POP! Rocks Dolly Parton," Funko write on social media.

Parton's dolls will be available in two options: The first is the "9 to 5" singer in a signature bedazzled white pantsuit, while the second features the artist in orange crop-pants with a matching fringe jacket. Parton holds an electric guitar in one and a banjo in the other.

A release date for the figures has yet to be confirmed, but the website says they are "coming soon."

The Tennessee native has never been opposed to lending her likeness or name to various products. Most recently, she released her own line of cake mixes through a partnership with Duncan Hines. The Southern-inspired flavors include coconut and banana.

2022 was a memorable year for Parton, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This year she plans on releasing her own rock album, which will include some classic covers and original songs.

She is also expected to release her third children's book inspired by her God-dog, Billy the Kid. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big will arrive on store shelves April 25.