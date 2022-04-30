Jane Fonda Opens Up About ‘Beyond Perfect’ Reunion With Dolly Parton

It's been more than 30 years since 9 to 5 hit theaters. The women's empowerment film starred Dolly Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Now, all three women once again share the screen — this time on Netflix, as Parton appears in a cameo on Tomlin and Fonda's show Grace and Frankie.

It's a part that Fonda says is exceptionally well-suited to Parton.

"It's not just the fact that Dolly shows up. It's how she shows up. What the story is that brings her on. It's just beyond perfect," Fonda tells Entertainment Tonight.

Both Fonda and Tomlin had an emotional reaction to their friend's cameo, despite knowing that it was coming.

"We were both just so moved when she turned that chair around and there she was," Fonda shares.

Tomlin previously revealed some details about Parton's appearance with People. Although she's enjoyed the entire experience on the show, she made it clear that the final episode with Parton is her favorite episode. The reunion was truly the icing on the cake.

"We'd done things together in the recent past, like presented on award shows and stuff like that. It seemed right," she tells People before remarking of Parton, "Thank God you showed up. It was almost too late!"

Grace and Frankie has already completed six seasons and will say farewell at the end of Season 7. The final batch of episodes arrived on Netflix on April 29.

A documentary titled Still Working 9 to 5 which details the making of 9 to 5 premiered on March 13 at this year's SXSW festival. In addition to the three stars discussing the film and its impact, Parton also recorded a new version of the iconic theme song, "9 to 5" with Kelly Clarkson. The track and film have yet to be made available to the public.