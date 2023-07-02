Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Has Now Gifted 200 Million Books to Kids

Dolly Parton&#8217;s Imagination Library Has Now Gifted 200 Million Books to Kids

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is celebrating a big accomplishment. The early-childhood book gifting program has now provided 200 million books to children across the world, according to PR Newswire.

To mark the occasion, Parton and her Imagination Library have something special planned for International Literacy Month this September. They will hide seven "enchanting Dolly bookmarks" at random in books mailed out to kids who are enrolled in the Imagination Library program.

The children who receive bookmarks will have the chance to video chat with Parton herself. They'll also receive a personalized, signed letter from the star, an autographed photo and four tickets to her Dollywood theme park. The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2000 to each recipient's community Imagination Library partner.

"It's been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library," Parton says in a statement. "Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I'm so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart.

"But we're just getting warmed up, and we have so much more to do!" she adds. "Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more."

Parton launched her Imagination Library in 1995, inspired by her father's inability to read or write. Each month, the program mails out a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book to all participating children from birth to age five.

