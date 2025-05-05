Dolly Parton's Dollywood isn't the only family-friendly, immersive Dolly experience on tap in 2025.

This spring, she's opening her new Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach, Fla.

You read that right: Parton has dreamed up a swashbuckling new dinner theater experience, which will offer dazzling entertainment, a massive pirate ship stage, a four-course meal and even some music penned by the country legend herself.

Parton's more seaworthy fans may already know that the singer's not new to the world of pirate dinner theater: Her entertainment company already hosts Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show events in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

But as of spring 2025, the franchise is gearing up to expand into their new Florida location.

"When we open this spring, there will pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics and even a few songs that I wrote," a statement from Parton on the show's website reads. "It's a show everyone in the family is going to love. Everyone knows I dream big, so we are definitely going 'overboard' with the details as we get started!"

A February report from the Panama City News Herald notes that the action in the Florida location will take place across two pirate ships constructed in a 15-foot-deep, 600,000-gallon lagoon.

The Panama City Beach location of the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show is expected to open on June 1. Tickets are available to purchase on the show's website.

Meanwhile, Dollywood — Parton's most popular attraction, in Pigeon Forge Tenn. — opened for the season in mid-March.