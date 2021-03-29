Since early March 2021, artisan ice cream company Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has been teasing a specialty flavor in the works with ... well, somebody special! Finally, they shared that the new limited-edition ice cream is a team-up with none other than country legend Dolly Parton, and the flavor is every bit as sweet as you'd expect.

Parton's Jeni's Ice Cream flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie, a throwback to the Southern summer treat that traditionally consists of strawberry Jello, whipped cream cheese and Cool Whip on a pretzel crust. The Jeni's version uses a cream cheese ice cream base with salty pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce, creating a dessert that's fit for the Queen of Country herself.

To celebrate, Parton shared a snap of herself holding a pint of the specialty flavor on social media, wearing red nails and glittering pink top to match the new Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream.

Sales from the limited-edition flavor support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a free book gifting program for children across the world up to the age of five. Parton launched the organization in 1995, inspired by her father.

"He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams," the legend explains in a letter on her Imagination Library's website.

Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor will be available beginning April 8 and can be purchased both online and by the scoop in Jeni's locations. The flavor's availability is limited, as only one run (approximately 10,000 pints) was created, according to the ice cream company's website. For more details about how to snag a pint once they become available, sign up for email updates from Jeni's.

