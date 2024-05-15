Dolly Parton has given us so many gifts over the years. From her music, to her films, to her philanthropic work, Parton has been a staple in America for decades.

Thanks to Dolly Parton, Everyone Gets Free Doughnuts

According to Fox Business, Parton and Krispy Kreme revealed they have collaborated on a Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection with four new doughnuts.

They have very Dolly-like names as well. The Dolly Dazzler, Peachy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin' Pie and Chocolate Creme Pie doughnuts are now available at participating locations.

Here's How You Can Get a Free Doughnut From Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will hand out free original glazed doughnuts to customers wearing Dolly Parton gear or singing one of her songs if they come to a store on May 18, as part of promotions for the collection.

For some, dressing up like Parton might not be feasible, but singing one of her songs sure is.

This is your time to shine. Warm up those vocal cords, pick your favorite Parton song and get ready to bite into a warm, free Krispy Kreme doughnut on May 18.

The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection will only be offered at Krispy Kreme stores "for a limited time" and will be packaged in special Parton-themed dozen boxes, the doughnut chain said.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme loading...

Parton is well known for her charitable donations and for giving things away. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Just add this free doughnut offer from Parton and Krispy Kreme to the list of reasons why we all love and cherish Dolly Parton.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs: Her Biggest Hits And Most Underrated Deep Cuts There are many country music legends in the business, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another as universally revered as Dolly Parton. Here are 20 of her greatest songs of all time.