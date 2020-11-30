Dolly Parton was among the handful of acts bringing country flair to the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing as part of Cracker Barrel's Home Sweet Home Float. For her part, Parton chose festive, with a live rendition of "Holly Jolly Christmas."

Despite the changes that the annual parade made to adhere to safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parton managed to bring Christmas sparkle to her performance, decked out in a glittering green dress and appearing against a painted backdrop of snow-capped pine trees and twinkling lights. She was accompanied onstage by a trio of backing vocalists, an acoustic guitar player and a grand piano.

"Holly Jolly Christmas" comes off of Parton's first holiday album in three decades, A Holly Dolly Christmas. That project, which came out earlier in 2020, features a collection of holiday classics as well as festive originals, and features duets with the likes of Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus and many more. Of course, the album takes its punny title from "Holly Jolly Christmas," which is also the leading song on the track list.

Parton wasn't the only country artist to join the parade's festivities. Lauren Alaina also performed, as did Brett Young. Jimmie Allen was also slated to make an appearance alongside his duet partner Noah Cyrus, but ahead of the parade, he revealed on Instagram that he'd be unable to make it due to a "minor family emergency."

Due to social distancing restrictions, this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade was a television-only event, without crowds present to watch live in New York City. In order to continue on with its 94-year tradition, the parade partnered with the city to put safety guidelines in place, including shortening the route from its normal 2.5-mile loop to only parading in front of the department store's famed 34th street storefront as fans watched from home.