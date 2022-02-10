Super Bowl 56 is Sunday (Feb. 13), and the commercials are often times just as big as the game itself. Many advertisers have been offering sneak peeks of their upcoming ads, including T-Mobile, who teased a new ad starring Dolly Parton and goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The bit starts quickly, with Parton in a white button-up and bedazzled vest on a video call with Cyrus.

"You've got a voice, Miley," she says. "Use it."

Next we get a montage of Cyrus brainstorming and writing notes on a notepad. Some of the messages have been scribbled out, but one clearly states, "Let's do it for the phones."

The short, 15-second clip ends with Cyrus asking herself, "What would Dolly do?"

The answer will come during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 6:30PM ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on NBC.

Add this commercial to the long list of projects Parton has been working on as of late. In addition to an album and book — both titled Run, Rose, Run — being released in March, Parton will be hosting the upcoming ACM Awards on March 7. Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will share the onstage duties with her.

Parton has also announced a new program called Grow U that will help employees of her theme park, Dollywood Parks and Resort, go back to school by providing full coverage of tuition and books. Employees are eligible on the first day of their tenure.