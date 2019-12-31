Why Dolly Parton Doesn’t Do New Year’s Resolutions

It's not that Dolly Parton doesn't believe in new year's resolutions, it's that she knows she can't keep them. The country legend says why bother?

In 2014, the now 73-year-old Parton talked about traditional new year promises. Better exercise, less time staring at screens and new hobbies (or even a new job) are popular resolutions.

"It's always the same thing: I'm gonna exercise more this year, I'm gonna eat better," she said (quote via the Boot). "And that lasts for a couple of weeks, and then I'm right back where I started. So I don't make 'em 'cause I always break 'em."

Another popular new year resolution is better sleep. That's something the longtime hitmaker approaches differently than most. She takes plenty of naps because she doesn't sleep much overnight."I only sleep for three hours at a time before I get up and do other stuff," Parton says. "Then I cat nap."

It's not clear what Parton has planned musically for 2020. There are no tour dates at her official website, and she has not talked about new music, although she is nominated for a pair of Grammy Awards in 2020.

Dolly Parton Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!