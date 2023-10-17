Dolly Parton will be the star of the 2023 Thanksgiving NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. The country veteran will take the stage during halftime at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys made the announcement with a video posted to social media. The 16-second clip starts with a bedazzled Salvation Army red kettle and a few Dallas cheerleaders gluing rhinestones on footballs, helmets and a performance playbook. The camera cuts to Parton who's sitting at the table, decked in sparkling Cowboys gear.

"I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving!" she says before ringing a Salvation Army bell.

The game serves as the official kickoff for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. After Thanksgiving, the nonprofit will set up their iconic red kettles, manned by volunteer bell-ringers, to collect donations nationwide during the holiday season.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” Parton shares in a statement. “Those red kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times."

"My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond,” she adds

Parton is expected to play some of her biggest hits during the halftime show, as well as a few from her upcoming Rockstar album, which will arrive in full on Nov. 17.

Since 1997, the Cowboys have welcomed several country artists to perform during the annual Turkey Day game: Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs are on that list.

Kickoff for the game is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30PM ET on CBS.