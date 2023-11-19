Dolly Parton's performance for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans on Saturday (Nov. 18) may have gotten a little "Rocky" with audio issues, but the crowd still loved every minute.

The country legend and East Tennesee native popped up at the end of the first quarter, during Tennessee's faceoff with the reigning national champs, the Georgia Bulldogs. The challenge was steep for the Volunteers, but they got a big morale boost when Parton walked out on the field, dressed in bedazzled Tennessee orange with a star-studded white blazer.

Parton was at the Knoxville stadium to deliver a performance of "Rocky Top," a Felice and Boudleaux Bryant classic that's one of Tennessee's official state songs, as well as a fight song for the Vols since the early '70s. But she wasn't the only star power there rooting for the home team: Parton walked out on the field with former Tennessee quarterback and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Of course, Manning's got a country connection, too. He's co-hosted the CMA Awards with Luke Bryan for the past two years running; in fact, the pair were in Nashville to host that show earlier this month.

And although Parton struggled with sound issues as she sang "Rocky Top," accompanied by the team's marching band, her passion for her home state shined through -- and the crowd roared it right back to her. As game play resumed when she left the field, Parton told CBS sports that she'd enjoyed her performance despite the technical issues.

"Well, it was great, only I couldn't hear because my sound went out and the stadium was so loud!" Parton said. "But I was so honored to be here, and I love Peyton, and I love the crowd. So it's just good to be home always."

Though Parton's performance left fans in good spirits, the game didn't ultimately go in Tennessee's favor. They lost 38-10 to Georgia, who remain undefeated this season.