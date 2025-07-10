Dolly Parton’s Grief: Country Legend Presses Pause on Music After Husband’s Death

Dolly Parton is taking a step back from one of the deepest and most personal parts of her career — songwriting — in the wake of her husband Carl Dean’s death.

The 79-year-old country icon opened up on a recent episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, revealing to host Khloé Kardashian that grief has made it difficult for her to write music since losing her husband of nearly 60 years.

"My husband passed away three months ago. … Several things I've wanted to start, but I can't do it," Parton shared.

"I will later, but I'm just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won't finish it," she continued.

Though keeping details of her mourning process brief, the “9 to 5” singer made it clear that emotions remain raw.

She's choosing to protect her heart, even as she maintains a busy life.

"I can't do it right now because I've got so many other things that I can't afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now," she told Kardashian.

Still, the Grammy-winning artist emphasized that she’s not done, just on pause, and her love for music hasn’t faded.

"There are times like that, things like that that will start here a little bit, but I'll write something else, though, if it comes," she added.

Parton and Dean were married for nearly six decades. By the time she announced his death on March 3, 2025, they were just months away from celebrating their 59th anniversary.

And while she may be setting aside her pen for now, one thing remains unchanged: her love for the man she called her partner through it all.

“I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him,” Parton told Today's Savannah Guthrie after his passing. “He was a great partner to me.”