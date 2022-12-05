Dolly Parton has long been a hit on TikTok — "#dolly" currently has over 5 billion views — but now, she's official. The singer now has an account on the popular social media app.

Parton made a big entrance when she launched her profile, posting a video montage of her performances and appearances through the years set to the iconic opening bars of her hit song, "9 to 5."

"I have arrived!" she writes in the caption of the post, along with the hashtags "#heyitsdolly" and "#dollytok".

A series of subsequent posts share more throwback memories from Parton's career, both new and old: She digs decades-deep for scenes from the movies she's starred in over the years, plus includes newer interview snippets and moments surrounding the release of her 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

In one post, Parton samples some of the fan-generated TikTok posts that reference her and her songs: From a dancing baby to a dog in a wig to some Dolly-themed latte art, Parton's been the subject of some impressive TikTok videos over the past few years.

"Looks like I missed a lot! You all are so creative," the singer says. "Now that I'm here, tag me!"

Not only did Parton join the TikTok party, but she also brought a gift. Teaming up with TikTok's music distribution platform SoundOn, Parton released a song called "Berry Pie" for TikTokkers to use as the soundtrack to their short-form video creations.

With lyrics like "I like to cook and I love to bake / Bread and cookies and pies and cakes," the festive new song is tailor-made for holiday season posts.