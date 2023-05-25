Dolly Parton Remembers Tina Turner: ‘Rollin’ on to Glory’

Dolly Parton is remembering the life and legacy of a fellow musical legend. Rock and soul titan Tina Turner, who was one of the most successful recording artists of any genre ever, died on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83.

Parton was among the artists to post a social media tribute to Turner, and in her post, the country star tipped her hat to one of Turner's most memorable songs, "Proud Mary."

"Now she's rollin' rollin' rollin on to glory," Parton wrote in her remembrance. "Roll on Tina. We will always love you!"

Though Parton and Turner never collaborated, the two singers did have a connection. Turner's 1974 debut solo album, called Tina Turns the Country On!, mainly consisted of a selection of country and folk covers. Among them was "There'll Always Be Music," a song that Parton and Porter Wagoner had released a couple of years prior. Tina Turns the Country On! earned Turner a Grammy nomination in the Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female category.

Turner, who was known as the Queen of Rock 'n Roll, died after a long illness on Wednesday. Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying that she died "in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," and adding, "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."