Dolly Parton nonchalantly tells Jimmy Fallon that her husband, Carl, has a Jennifer Aniston fantasy during Friday night's (Nov. 30) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but the host is literally knocked out of his seat by what comes next.

Watch the clip above to see how Fallon responds when Parton admits that her husband of over 50 years is crazy about the actress.

"I think he kind of fantasizes like a threesome with us," she says.

Shocking, right? But then ...

"He can't even get it out to pee much less get it out for three."

Aniston's name came up because Parton wrote the music for her new starring role in Dumplin'. The movie is based on a best-selling book by Julie Murphy and it follows a young overweight girl who builds her confidence by listening to Parton's music. Parton was humbled by the story and quickly agreed to be a part of it when Aniston called her. It's going to be released to Netflix next Friday (Dec. 7).

Parton wrote or co-wrote all 12 songs on the soundtrack, which was released Friday (Nov. 30). In addition to a strings-only version of "Jolene" there are six new songs, including a duet with pop star Sia ("Here I Am") plus appearances by guest vocalists like Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, and Rhonda Vincent.

The full interview airs during Friday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Parton will also perform a song from the soundtrack and sings a holiday medley with the host. The Tonight Show airs on NBC at 11:35PM ET. Nick Kroll is also a scheduled guest.