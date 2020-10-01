Dolly Parton turned to social media on Wednesday (Sept. 30) to pay tribute to the late Mac Davis, calling the country and pop singer "one of the world’s greatest writers, singers, and entertainers" in an emotional post.

Davis died on Tuesday (Sept. 29) at the age of 78, just one day after his longtime manager revealed via social media that he was critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville.

"Many hearts are broken today, including my own, with the death of one of my dearest friends, Mac Davis," Parton writes via Twitter alongside a picture of the two together. "We lost one of the world’s greatest writers, singers, and entertainers."

Davis launched his entertainment career in the late 1960s by writing songs including "In the Ghetto" and "A Little Less Conversation" for Elvis Presley, "Something's Burning" for Kenny Rogers and the First Edition and songs for Bobby Goldsboro, Glen Campbell and more. He later enjoyed a string of country and pop hits of his own that included "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me," "One Hell of a Woman," "Hooked on Music," "Texas in My Rearview Mirror" and others, and he won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in 1974.

Parton collaborated with Davis on "White Limozeen," the title song from her 1989 album, which recounts her rags-to-riches tale and reached No. 29 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart in 1990. The pair also co-wrote another song, "Wait 'Til I Get You Home," for the same album, which Ricky Skaggs produced.

Davis' career touched on many facets of the entertainment industry. He starred alongside Nick Nolte in the big-screen football comedy North Dallas Forty in 1979, and his subsequent acting credits included King of the Hill, That '70s Show and Rodney, among others. The entertainer is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lise, and three sons, Scott, Noah and Cody, as well as his grandchildren.

"My love and sympathy goes out to Lisë, his precious wife, his children, and his grandchildren," Parton adds. "Rest in peace, my friend. I will always love you, Dolly."

Kenny Chesney and Jake Owen are among the other country stars who turned to social media to remember Davis as a friend and influence.