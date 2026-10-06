Dolly Parton's musical is headed to Broadway! The country veteran's life will be portrayed on stage at the St. James Theatre in New York City in 2027.

What Is Dolly Parton's Musical About?

DOLLY: A True Original Musical will tell the incredible rags-to-rhinestones story of Parton's life. Fans will get a front-row seat to see her humble beginnings, from the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to her brave move to Nashville with big dreams in her heart.

The story will also move through Parton's musical journey, including her work with Porter Wagoner, who would become a dear friend and partner to the country veteran.

And who would forget her charming love story with Carl Dean, whom she met the first day she arrived in Music City.

"DOLLY: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could tell, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life," the musical's website reads. "From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared."

How Involved Was Dolly Parton in Her Broadway Musical?

What makes this musical even more special is that Parton had her hand in every part of the process. She wrote the book alongside Maria S. Schlatter, and the music used in the show is nothing but Parton's biggest hits.

Parton also helped select the cast for the show and was present for all of the rehearsals before her passing. She even attended the show on opening night during its first run in Nashville in 2025.

"My whole life has been a musical." Parton said of the show. "A grand ole opera, really, and I can't wait to bring it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I've enjoyed livin' it!"

Keep scrolling to meet the cast of DOLLY: A True Original Musical.

The show will kick off on Dec. 7, 2026, with a run of previews at the St. James Theatre. It will officially open on what would have been Parton's 81st birthday, Jan. 19, 2027.