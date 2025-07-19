Dolly Parton Sets Strict Rule for Her Musical: Don’t You Dare Do This

Dolly Parton’s new Broadway-bound musical is finally here — and the Queen of Country kicked things off with rhinestones, charm, and a whole lotta Dolly.

On Friday night (July 18), Dolly: A True Original Musical began preview performances at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville.

The show tells the story of Parton’s journey from a “small town mountain girl” to international icon, and it’s headed to Broadway in 2026.

But before the bright lights of New York City, the "9 to 5" singer wanted to give her hometown the world premiere — and of course, she made it personal.

“I am Tennessee born and raised,” she said in a statement. “Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years. So this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical.”

Read More: 15 Heartfelt Country Songs About Tennessee

Never one to disappoint, the 79-year-old legend surprised the crowd by walking onstage alongside director Bartlett Sher to thunderous applause.

She thanked the cast and audience, then delivered a mic-drop moment only an icon could pull off.

“Now they told me to tell you, they have to turn off their cell phones… and they said to turn off all the stuff, including you,” she said with a wink, in a fan-captured video now going viral on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious moment on TikTok below:

“You’re gonna want to sing along,” she added, referencing the show’s many hit songs. “Well, don’t. This ain’t no hootenanny — this is a Broadway musical!”

Naturally, the audience erupted — it’s Dolly’s house, Dolly’s rules.

What Is a Hootenanny?

According to Merriam-Webster, a Hootenanny is "a gathering at which folk singers entertain, often with the audience joining in."

Although it sounds fun, Parton still says "don't."

From Music City to the Great White Way

The musical, produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions, runs in Nashville through August 17, with an official opening night on August 8.

Broadway dates haven’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to open in The Big Apple sometime in 2026.

The show features many of Parton’s most beloved songs, so resisting the urge to belt out “Jolene” may be tough, but try to keep it together. This ain’t karaoke, y’all.

Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton's 14 Best Quotes Dolly Parton's funny quips and words of wisdom are so memorable they've earned their own name: Dollyisms! Here are 14 of her best quotes through the years. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak