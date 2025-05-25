The Jennifer Aniston-led 9 to 5 remake is in the works, offering a fresh spin on the 1980 classic that starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

As she assembles the cast, Aniston is reportedly eyeing a number of high-profile names to join the new 9 to 5 movie, including Ariana Grande, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya.

But could the original trio be planning to make an appearance in the remake, or even reprise their original roles? Parton says Aniston hoped to include her, Tomlin and Fonda. "In Jennifer's story, they wanted us to be involved in it somehow," the country legend relates in a new interview with HuffPost.

Is Dolly Parton Going to Be An Onscreen Character in the 9 to 5 Remake?

Parton says there's not much chance that she and the other original actors who co-starred in 9 to 5 will return to the screen.

"We have no plans to be in that," she tells HuffPost, explaining that she, Tomlin and Fonda are "all older now."

"We're not gonna look that good on the big screen," Parton goes on to say. "All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people...so I don't know."

However, it seems that Parton is close to the inner workings of the remake, and that she's given the new treatment her seal of approval.

"But I do wish [Aniston] the best, because the script I read, I thought was really good," she continues, "and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now."

Will Dolly Parton Be Involved With the Remake In Any Other Ways?

Though she seems pretty firm about not wanting to appear onscreen, Parton did say that she hopes to lend a hand to the project in some other ways.

"I really would love to see the show, and I'd love to be able to write some music, be involved in that way with it," she went on to say. Specifically, she says that she suggested to Aniston that "9 to 5," the hit song she originally wrote for the movie, could be featured in the new version.

"I told her, I said, 'You're more than welcome to use my song '9 to 5,'" Parton continues. "And if you need some additional songs, or if you need the '9 to 5' song to be rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that."

Parton, Tomlin and Fonda have talked about doing a sequel to their movie together over the years, but plans never quite fell into place. The three stars did all take part in a 2022 documentary called Still Working 9 to 5, which offered a look back on the original film and discussed the enduring issues of inequality in the workplace.

In her latest interview, Parton acknowledged that she and Aniston are long-time friends, and she's excited to see the actor's treatment of her workplace comedy classic.

They previously worked together on the Netflix musical comedy Dumplin, in which Aniston plays a starring role. Parton wrote music for the film, including a song she co-wrote with Aniston, and made a cameo onscreen.